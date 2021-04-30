100 Days Later, What Has Biden Actually Done?

Ai-jen Poo, co-founder and executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance: "We have real reason to be hopeful. Decades of disinvestment in our care infrastructure have taken an unsustainable toll on working families. This is especially true for domestic workers, many of whom have struggled to take care of their own families as they care and clean for our nation. The commitment made in the American Jobs Plan to expand access to home- and community-based services for the aging and people with disabilities, and improve the quality of jobs for the care workforce, is transformative. The American Families Plan is another transformative step in building a caring economy by creating millions of jobs and allowing more parents and caregivers to rejoin the workforce. This plan signals that we are not just moving from crisis to recovery, but charting a new path for economic transformation for working women, especially Black, Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous women, who continue to be the first to lose income and the last to receive support in times of crisis and stability. We also want to urge Congress and the White House to include citizenship for the millions of undocumented essential workers who kept us safe during the pandemic and need permanent citizenship to live, work, and thrive in the United States."