Young progressives also show an antipathy to Kennedy’s family connections and nepotism’s role in politics in general, arguing that a famous last name is no longer an asset. In fact, many young people see Washington’s support of the Kennedys’ entitlement to Congressional seats as a turn-off, and were angered not only when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kennedy , but also when she explained that much of her decision was due to a longtime connection between the Kennedy family and her own, implying that Markey had crossed a sacred line. “I wasn’t too happy with some of the assault that I saw made on the Kennedy family,” she said