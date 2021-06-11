Welcome To The Wuniverse: How Michelle Wu Became Gen Z’s Favorite Politician

“Unlike most other candidates, Michelle launched her campaign before it was an open seat as a challenge to Marty Walsh, and to me, that really shows that she understands the urgency for change in Boston and is not just trying to move up the career ladder,” Walsh (no relation to the former mayor) tells Refinery29. “This is also shown in her policy platform, and Michelle has the boldest and most comprehensive policy plans of any candidate in the field. Young people are ideological and we choose our candidates to support heavily based on policy, so Michelle's advocacy for a citywide Green New Deal, lowering the voting age to 16, giving students a vote on the school committee, and making public transit free stands out to my generation and shows us that she won't just fight for us with words, but with real action.” Walsh says Youth for Wu is putting a big emphasis on relational organizing, the grassroots tool of leveraging personal relationships, which proved incredibly effective in reaching younger voters during the Markey campaign. It’s what undoubtedly helped the 74-year-old Markey, co-author of the Green New Deal, defeat his much-younger opponent, who couldn’t compete with all the memes, TikTok videos, and fan groups, like Hot Girls for Markey.