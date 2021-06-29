“I Was Forced To Sculpt My Rape”: What Is Happening Inside The Troubled Teen Industry?

Both women claim that they were punished for their attempted escapes. Rae alleges that she had her shoes and her right to use the bathroom and shower in private taken away, and says she was isolated from the other students. Friedrich says she received a mini “hot seat” of her own. “They did a group therapy session where the program manager and a bunch of the other higher-ups, who mostly do not have degrees in therapy, just told me all these things about how it was horrible for me to do that, and that it was attention-seeking,” Friedrich says. “There were very few things that I look back and think were therapeutic at all, frankly. It's just an overwhelming amount of carelessness when it comes to taking care of kids that you're supposed to take care of.” Spokespeople for Spring Ridge and Eva Carlston declined to comment on these specific incidents.