“I Was Forced To Sculpt My Rape”: What Is Happening Inside The Troubled Teen Industry?

In an interview with Refinery29, Bergoli alleges that she was kidnapped in the middle of the night, handcuffed, and taken to the isolated ranch, where she was denied "necessity privileges" and witnessed troubling behavior, including other children being physically restrained by staff. She also alleges that she had to partake in intense manual labor, and at one point was required to sit up for three days — no lying down was allowed. During her stint, James "Jimmy" Woolsey, a Turn-About Ranch employee, was killed by a teen enrolled in the program. She heard what happened through a counselor's walkie-talkie. “I probably still suffer from PTSD from my time there,” she tells Refinery29. “It was overwhelming, the type of abuse we all experienced. I cope now by just sharing my story and hoping these institutions at some point get shut down.” Turn-About Ranch, which is still in operation, has not yet returned Refinery29’s request for comment, but in a statement to BuzzFeed News , a representative of the ranch said, “We enjoyed our association with Danielle. While we strongly disagree with her account of the time she spent with us, we continue to wish her well.”