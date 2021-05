Shine Bright Like A Deal-Savvy Diamond: Fenty Beauty’s On Sale For Up To 50% Off

There's no code required to take advantage of the super sale that touches everything from glowy AF body highlighters to glossy lip balms and beyond — that is, while the coveted glam is still in stock. (Sadly, Fenty Skin is excluded from the promo.) To save you some precious bargain-bagging time, we put down the best Fenty Beauty Memorial Day weekend sale finds to help you shine bright like a deal-savvy diamond this summer.