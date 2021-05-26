Christian Siriano’s New Bridal Collection Features Wedding Suits & An Ombré Ball Gown

Christian Siriano is officially back in the bridal business — just in time for wedding season. On Wednesday, the New York-based designer — who launched bridal in 2016, but hasn’t released a new collection in the category since April 2017 — announced the return of his e-commerce wedding line with 26 new looks, including wedding suits, princess gowns, and mini dresses.
“Whether it’s a simple slip dress or a voluminous ball gown, I [really] think there’s something here for everyone,” Siriano tells Refinery29.
According to the designer, he wanted to provide brides who’ve had to postpone their weddings, or worse, put them on hold indefinitely, with a bevy of wedding look options. “I’m hopeful that this collection gives any bride, no matter [their] size, age, or gender, a wedding look of their dreams,” Siriano tells Refinery29 of the line that goes up to size 28. “Everyone deserves that!”
As is the case with his ready-to-wear collections, this bridal line is a mix of classic and eclectic styles, with traditional bridal fabrics like silk, taffeta, and tulle used to create both understated and over-the-top silhouettes. For example, Siriano included a ruffled, pink ombré gown, as well as a tuxedo-inspired dress.
Shop Siriano’s entire bridal selection, which ranges in price from $2,000 to $10,000, on ChristianSiriano.com.