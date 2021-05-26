Emmy Rossum Surprises Fans With Birth Of Daughter & Photos Of Her Pregnancy Journey

Forget TikTok — surprise baby announcements seem to be all the rage in Hollywood right now. Emmy Rossum is just the latest celebrity to share the news of her pregnancy with the world, revealing that she and her husband Sam Esmail very recently welcomed a baby girl into their family.
On Tuesday May 25, Rossum stunned her fans when she uploaded a set of black and white images from an elegant maternity photoshoot with her husband, wrapping up the photoset with a picture of her child’s tiny footprint.
“5.24.21,” she captured the photoset. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."
This is Rossum and Esmail’s first child together, arriving four years after her parents officially tied the knot in an intimate (and star-studded) New York City wedding back in 2017. The Hollywood couple’s meet-cute occurred on the set of Esmail’s 2014 film Comet, and just a year later, they revealed that they were engaged to be married.
Since getting married, the spouses have remained pretty low-key about their relationship, spending most of their public time talking about their very busy work lives rather than giving details about their marriage; Rossum famously wrapped her story arc on the ninth season of Shameless, and Esmail was hard at work on critically-acclaimed projects like Mr. Robot and Amazon Prime’s Homecoming.