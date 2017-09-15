Emmy Rossum's Intimate Wedding Photos Will Make You Believe Love Is Real

This has been the summer of celebrity splits — Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, and Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were just a handful of famous couples who called it quits — but rest assured, love is not yet dead, and Emmy Rossum is here to prove it.
The Shameless actress, who's been pretty private with her wedding photos since she tied the knot to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail back in May, celebrated the anniversary of the day she met her now-husband by posting four gorgeous shots on her Instagram.
"Five years ago today we met for the first time," she captioned the post.
Rossum beams as she walks down the aisle at the Central Synagogue in New York, surrounded by family and close friends, which included William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Hilary Swank, according to People.
Dressed in custom Carolina Herrera gown and delicate floor-length veil, Rossum played up the wedding white with a breathtaking archway of white roses and a simple bouquet.
In another, more playful, photo, the new bride takes a swig out of a Champagne bottle in the back of a limo as her husband looks at her adoringly. Following the ceremony, they met up with their guests at the Guggenheim Museum, where they danced the night away.
But perhaps the sweetest photo was the last, in which Rossum kicked off her heels and reclined on Esmail's lap as the two shared a moment of peaceful bliss.
Rossum's sweet reflections fall completely in line with what she told People she wanted her big day to be like back in 2015, shortly after she got engaged. While chatting with the entertainment magazine, the actress revealed that she loved that her ring, a 1920s piece from Neil Lane's archival collection, held sentimental value.
"I like that it's old and I like to imagine who wore it before me and the life that they had," she said. "I don’t know the story behind it, but it's from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I’ve inherited someone’s story, and I hope that it's a good one."
