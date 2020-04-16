Emmy Rossum Transforms Into One Of L.A.’s Most Mysterious Original Influencers

People still got famous for doing nothing before TikTok, before Instagram, and before reality TV. But technically, a mysterious influencer named Angelyne did something. In 1984, she became famous off the billboards she posted of herself around Los Angeles. She wasn't advertising anything but ended up becoming a phenomenon, and now the story is being told on new streaming service Peacock via actress Emmy Rossum.
Peacock dropped a trailer for Angelyne, slated to premiere later this year after production was halted to limit the spread of coronavirus, on Twitter. And, if I hadn't already told you it starred Emmy Rossum, you wouldn't be able to recognize her in it.
Rossum's brown hair and petite frame are given a total makeover of big, blonde hair and outlandish outfits that she uses to get the attention of, well, whoever she can.
Angelyne's (real name Renee Goldberg) reason for wanting to appear all over Los Angeles billboards is simple: "Nobody's ever done it. Why not start now?"
"I'm a bright pink light here to inspire joy," she later says in the trailer. "You want to grab people's attention? You have to tease."
In words that sound like they're straight out of a Saturday Night Live "Stefon" sketch, The Hollywood Reporter describes Angelyne as the self-proclaimed queen of "fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs and more."
The series follows her rise to fame, and Angelyne herself has signed on to executive produce the series alongside Rossum, who last starred on Shameless for nine seasons.
