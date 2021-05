It’s Time To Normalize Throuples

Different forms of non-monogamy work for different people, but throuples are unique in that they typically include three people who are all dating each other. A throuple itself can be either an open or monogamous relationship. In recent years, we’ve seen these kinds of relationships enter the mainstream, with a throuple appearing on a 2020 episode of House Hunters and Bella Thorne opening up about dating two people at once in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan. They’ve even made their way to Netflix via shows like Elite and The Politician. Just this year, a throuple in California made history as the first set of parents to have three names listed on their child’s birth certificate. And, of course, there are people who may not be in an established throuple or poly relationship, but may have enjoyed a fling or a single night with an additional partner