Cut-Outs Were The Biggest Red Carpet Trend At The Billboard Music Awards

Eliza Huber
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
On Sunday night, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards brought together Doja Cat, Alicia Keys, P!NK, the Jonas Brothers, and more for a night of music. While walking the red carpet, attendees were anything but subtle.
Machine Gun Kelly showed up sans undershirt in a Balmain suit with his tongue painted black, while H.E.R. wore head-to-toe sequins. But the real sartorial highlight of the evening were the cut-out looks. And no, we're not talking about a cold shoulder or keyhole slit — these were some of the sexiest cut-outs we’ve seen in a while.
While accompanying twin flame Machine Gun Kelly — who went on to win a BBMA for Top Rock Artist — Megan Fox wore a barely-there black dress from Mugler’s spring ‘21 ready-to-wear collection. The form-fitting silhouette featured a series of curvy cut-outs on the front and back, as well as a sheer, midi-length skirt. Stylist Maeve Reilly added Jimmy Choo platform heels and Shay Jewelry to complete the can't-miss look. 
Following suit was SZA whose fall ‘21 Monôt dress, too, featured all-over cut-outs. The dress included a waist-length slit up one side and several oblong cut-outs across the front. Later in the night, when she took the stage to perform “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, SZA changed into a two-piece Mugler corset look. Doja, who walked the red carpet in a black-and-white Balmain co-ord, also changed for the performance. Her on-stage look? A long-sleeved, cut-out set, also by Balmain. 
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Karol G wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress at the BBMAs.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Doja Cat wearing Balmain at the BBMAs.
Capping off the trend, Karol G, who won a BBMA for Top Female Latin Artist, wore a sparkling Celia Kritharioti naked dress, featuring a large, diamond-shaped cut-out that showed off her midriff. 
This red carpet arrived just under a month after the Academy Awards, where A-listers like Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby all took to the red carpet wearing peek-a-boo looks. We’re sensing a red carpet trend brewing. Now, all we have to do is wait for the 2021 Emmys to find out just how serious it really is. 

