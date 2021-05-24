Cut-Outs Were The Biggest Red Carpet Trend At The Billboard Music Awards

Following suit was SZA whose fall ‘21 Monôt dress, too, featured all-over cut-outs. The dress included a waist-length slit up one side and several oblong cut-outs across the front. Later in the night, when she took the stage to perform “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, SZA changed into a two-piece Mugler corset look. Doja, who walked the red carpet in a black-and-white Balmain co-ord, also changed for the performance. Her on-stage look? A long-sleeved, cut-out set, also by Balmain.