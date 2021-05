From Private Jets To Luxury Hotels, The “Lavish Lifestyle” Of Elizabeth Holmes Will Also Be Put On Trial

For the unaware, Holmes first gained notoriety in 2015, when Forbes named the then-31 year-old the youngest and wealthiest self-made woman billionaire in the U.S. The title came after the $9 billion valuation of her company, Theranos — a now defunct blood-testing company that Holmes claimed would revolutionize the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Instead of relying on invasive blood tests that required vials of blood, Holmes and the leadership behind Theranos claimed to have developed technology that would only require a single finger prick and a simple machine that could run numerous blood tests almost instantaneously, rather than requiring patients to give multiple vials of blood for routine tests. The problem, of course, is that the technology did not exist.