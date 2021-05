A High School Altered 80 Girls’ Yearbook Portraits Because They Weren’t “Modest” Enough

The official St. Johns County School District dress code states that girl students' "tops and shirts must cover the entire shoulder and they must be modest and not revealing or distracting." Skirts must also be "no shorter than four inches (4") above the top of the knee." But this is a rule that students and parents alike have long deemed sexist and outdated — especially when school officials have allegedly used this mandate to report any student that they want, and call it a dress code "violation."