With salons finally open, Dynevor paid a visit to London's Josh Wood Colour Atelier and hair colorist Mads-Sune , who gave her copper color, a sunset-inspired refresh with red and golden blonde hues peppered throughout. Dynevor's new curtain fringe, fashioned by Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick , has also caught the attention of Instagram. The cute, retro hair trend is everywhere at the moment, especially on TikTok , where beauty enthusiasts are cutting in their own wispy fringes. However, Dynevor's flawless end result proves there's nothing like a professional touch to get it absolutely perfect.