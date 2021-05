Pink Regrets That She Didn’t Do More For Britney Spears

This culture of pitting women against one another wasn't just limited to music — Reese Witherspoon, who shared with TIME that Framing Britney Spears made her reflect on her own traumatic experience with the tabloids in the early 2000s, said that women in Hollywood — then and now — are often given labels they didn't ask for. Women like Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan were considered “bad,” while women like herself and Jennifer Garner were “good,” even though she admitted doing her fair share of screaming at the paparazzi without consequence. “What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position,” she said. “I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of shitty.”