What Does The Perfect Party Dress Look Like?

According to Mirror Palais designer Marcelo Gaia — whose Fairy Dress is TikTok’s unofficial party dress of the season — the perfect style is one the wearer feels comfortable in: “Something that is loose on the hips so that you can move effortlessly, sit comfortably, and dance the night away.” In other words, no bandage dresses. Doyeon Yoni Yu, the founder of C’est D , agrees: “A great party dress should be comfortable enough to actually enjoy the party,” she says. According to her, that means soft, stretchy, and breathable fabrics that allow for movement and hopping from one party to the next. Think: ribbed, jersey dresses with short hemlines, or silky slip mini dresses.