People Are Now Going Door-To-Door To Reach Vaccine Skeptics. Is It Working?

As of May 20, 37.8% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. But even though all Americans over the age of 16 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many skeptics : One study showed that nearly one out of every four Americans doesn’t plan on getting jabbed, for a variety of reasons. There are people who worry about side effects, and those who have fallen victim to misinformation around potential health risks that don’t actually exist . There are some people who worry the vaccine was authorized too quickly, and even some men who think protection from a deadly virus is unmasculine . Then, there are people who just have no idea how to go about signing up for a vaccine in the first place.