Mandy Moore Just Dyed Her Hair The Blondest It’s Been “Since Like 2005”

As for the hair-dye process, Moore says she used Garnier color, in the shade Almond Créme. Plus, she's leaning into the upkeep. "It's going to be a tiny bit more maintenance than I'm used to," she says. "But I'm also open and embracing that idea, too. It's fun to dedicate a little bit of time to that sort of stuff. During quarantine, I haven't done anything to my hair, and then through pregnancy, I didn't touch it, so it's fun to have a little 'me' moment."