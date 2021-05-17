Henry Cavill Tells Fans It’s “Time To Stop” Obsessing Over His Love Life

When Henry Cavill very casually made his relationship Instagram official, he was expecting his followers and fans to be happy that their fave had found love with someone — even if it wasn’t them. Unfortunately, the reaction to his new connection hasn’t been as positive as he had hoped, and the Witcher actor is now addressing the bad vibes being sent his way.
In April 2021, Cavill logged in to Instagram to debut his relationship with Natalie Viscuso by way of a candid photo of the couple playing chess. The actor didn’t give much information about how or when they got together —his caption simply said “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” — but some digging hints that the pair may have first met when her company Legendary Entertainment produced Man of Steel in 2013 and possibly reconnected when it worked on Enola Holmes seven years later..
While it’s understandable that fans may be pained by the discovery that the man of their dreams is no longer on the market, for Cavill, the public sentiment towards his relationship with Viscuso hasn’t been great. In a new social media post, he called out the so-called “fans” being negative about his love life, imploring them to try a different approach by actually being happy for him.
“I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he captioned a selfie with Viscuso. “To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”
At the end of the day, Cavill continued, he gets it —chatting shit online can be fun. But being mean takes gossip a step too far, and if it's going to hurt the people close to him, he's not going to allow it.
“I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me,” Cavill concluded. “If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”