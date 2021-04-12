Henry Cavill Is Dating A Former My Super Sweet 16 Star

Your feelings for Henry Cavill probably intensified after seeing him don his Superman suit once more in the recently released Snyder cut of Justice League, but you’ll have to bury your crush for now because the British actor is officially off the market.
Cavill casually announced his new relationship status with a new post on his social media on Sunday, April 11. The Instagram photo shows the Witcher star losing a game of chess with a woman he describes as his “beautiful and brilliant love.” It looks like the man of steel has found his match, and unfortunately, it’s not me or you.
“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill captioned the photo.The woman in the Instagram picture has been revealed to be Natalie Viscuso, a media and entertainment professional. Viscuso is currently the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, a company that produced Man of Steel (2013) as well as Netflix’s Enola Holmes (2020).
But she’s also spent some time in front of the camera as well — Viscuso was one of the filthy rich teens featured on MTV’s classic original series My Super Sweet 16. The MTV reality series famously highlighted some of the most extravagant sweet sixteen birthday parties around the country, including Viscuso’s, whose epic birthday festivities were featured on the show’s first season in 2005.
While many rumors have swirled about Cavill’s personal life over the years, this is only his second confirmed relationship since making his Hollywood debut; he famously kinda-sorta dated Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) in 2013, but that situation reportedly fizzled out after a very brief 10 days.