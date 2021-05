It's hard not to hear the anger and frustration in Turner's voice and not think of Britney Spears and other celebrity mothers who've been scrutinized and traumatized by the unrelenting paparazzi and tabloids , even as they've clearly tried to keep their families out of the public eye. Despite the fact that we're finally starting to talk about how the public and the media should be held accountable for our misogyny, however, it seems like some continue to repeat the mistakes of the past.