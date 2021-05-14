New mum Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Stories on 12th May to criticise the paparazzi for publishing photos of her and her 10-month-old daughter Willa.
"I just woke up," she began. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."
Advertisement
Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have mostly kept information about their child private ever since news broke that they were expecting in February 2020 (the pair never even announced it themselves). Since the baby's birth in July, all we've known about the baby is her name — otherwise, there have been no pictures of her and, for the most part, Turner and Jonas have been laying low. But that hasn't stopped the media from invading their privacy.
"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the 25-year-old continued. "It's fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."
Stories from Sophie. Please don't post pictures of Willa. @joejonas @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/94HpJripVB— Virginie.🦙 (@TheGinieL) May 12, 2021
It's hard not to hear the anger and frustration in Turner's voice and not think of Britney Spears and other celebrity mothers who've been scrutinised and traumatised by the unrelenting paparazzi and tabloids, even as they've clearly tried to keep their families out of the public eye. Despite the fact that we're finally starting to talk about how the public and the media should be held accountable for our misogyny, however, it seems like some continue to repeat the mistakes of the past.
So in case it wasn't clear, let Turner emphasise her point once again: "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."
This post has been updated and corrected to link out to Sophie Turner's Instagram.