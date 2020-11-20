Sophie Turner’s Tiny Wrist Tattoo Is A Sweet Tribute To Baby Willa

Sophie Turner recently added a new tiny tattoo to her growing collection of ink. This design is especially meaningful: a small "W" on her wrist, presumably to honour her four-month-old daughter, Willa. The letter appears directly underneath her "J" tattoo, a tribute to her husband, Joe Jonas.
This minimalist design marks Turner's 13th tattoo (that we know of). Her others include a side-boob X-Men tattoo, a matching Buzz Lightyear tattoo she shares with Jonas, and a black rabbit with red whiskers on the back of her arm. This isn't her first letter tattoo, either. In July 2018, she posted a photo of a cursive "G" in honour of her grandfather that greatly resonated with fans. "My grandad was my hero as well. Always with me," wrote one fan.
The Game of Thrones actress has a way of subtly announcing significant moments in her life; on Friday, she shared what most assume to be her daughter' s birthday by debuting a gold pendant with the date 7-22-2020 and thanking Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. This addition, which she revealed on her Instagram stories, is yet another beautiful way to announce her growing family and the loves ones she holds dear.