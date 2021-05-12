Amazon’s Panic Looks Like Outer Banks Meets The Hunger Games

Based on Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel of the same name, Panic tells the story of Heather Nill (Olivia Welch), a recent high school graduate living in a town with a very specific and dangerous tradition: every summer, graduating seniors compete for a cash prize in a series of challenges called "Panic." Heather never intended to play the high-stakes game, especially since two seniors died during Panic the year before. But when life at home becomes untenable and the winnings are higher than they've ever been, she realizes that entering is the only way she'll be able to live a better life.