Of course, Lipa wasn’t the only stunner on the carpet Tuesday night. The HAIM sisters showed up in more casual, though nonetheless chic, tailored ensembles from The Row’s spring ‘21 collection. Taylor Swift, who was given the Global Icon award at the show, brought back the two-piece red-carpet trend in a beaded set by Miu Miu. And Harry Styles stole the show in a brown, patterned Gucci suit that appeared straight out of the '70s… with sneakers.