While this doesn't give us any clear answers about the truth of what happened in Martin's basement, it does give us more insight into where the girls were at emotionally. It's clear at least that Kate is being groomed and likely feels that she was somehow complicit in her own abuse because she entered "willingly" into a relationship or a date with Martin. In the case of Jeanette, we see just how much the concept of Kate's friendship meant to her. But there's also the chance that she had deeper feelings for the popular girl, which could have muddied her version of events. Is there a chance that Jeanette saw Kate and Martin in what seemed like a consensual situation? Might she have not realized her peer was in danger at all? And if she had feelings for Kate, might she have been jealous and not have totally understood what she was seeing at all?