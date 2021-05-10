Laverne Cox Is Here To Save The E! Red Carpet

Laverne Cox is booked and busy, and her latest gig will take her behind the scenes of the biggest industry events as the new host of E!'s popular red carpet award show coverage.
The actress' exciting new career move was officially revealed by the network on Monday, May 10. E! shared that starting in 2022, Cox will be hitting every major red carpet event — think Grammys, Emmys, and Oscars! — to interview industry A-listers. She's also been recruited to lead a new series of celebrity interviews "spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community."
"I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long," Cox said in a statement. "I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives."
"See you on the E! Red Carpet," Cox captioned her announcement on Instagram. "Shout out to @giulianarancic . Thank you for setting such a high standard, for years of grace, class and style. Thank you for always being so amazingly kind and generous whenever our paths have crossed. Sending you so much love on your new chapter."
Cox's new job comes just days after her predecessor Giuliana Rancic stepped down from her longtime position as E!'s red carpet host earlier this month. Rancic famously worked on E!'s red carpets for 20 years, and her exit is timed to a secret new deal with NBCUniversal where she'll be "producing and bringing stories to life." No word yet on what she'll be doing with NBCUniversal — are we thinking another reality show à la Giuliana and Bill? — but it must be huge if it meant vacating one of the most steady gigs in Hollywood.
The longest (and strangest) awards season ever just wrapped, giving E!'s newest official TV personality some time to get prepared for the next round of glamorous affairs in Hollywood. Given her own fabulous track record on the red carpet, something tells me that Cox is absolutely the person for the job.