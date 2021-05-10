Dust Off Your Vision Board: The New Moon Is In Taurus

Close your eyes and think for a minute: What is it that you desire most in this world? Is it a loving, caring parter? A truly supportive and tight-knit social circle? Freedom from a negative habit that's been holding you back? Whatever it is, the new moon in hardworking Taurus on May 11 is the perfect time to start turning that desire into a reality — especially if you've been feeling trapped in your ways recently.
Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that the power of this new moon can bring us the determination and dedication that we need to push us forward. "Take time to reflect on what you need to feel safe and secure, then align your intentions accordingly," she suggests. "The more your dreams are in line with your heart, the more determined (and supported) you will be." Asking for — or demanding — more pleasure, manifesting abundance and prosperity, and staying grounded are the themes of this new moon, she says.
According to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, the Taurus new moon is forming a sextile to both Neptune and the asteroid Pallas, which is in the dreamy sign of Pisces. "Both Neptune and Pallas will be activating our psychic abilities, imagination, and intuition as a way of formulating a powerful strategy," she says. "Making vision boards, collages, and even drawings that represent your dreams is this new moon’s motto." Your manifestation powers will be strong during this luminary, so take advantage if you're so inclined: Try out the 369 method, visualize your future, and most importantly, take tangible steps towards your goals. (Yes, action is a key part of manifestation.)
Along with feeling good about your future, Murphy said the new moon in Taurus is also all about us feeling good in our bodies — meaning that indulging in physical pleasures should be one of our top priorities. "Some rituals to support this new moon energy include: practicing your abundance affirmations, upgrading your physical space, treating yourself to a new plant or crystal, ground your bare feet in the earth, or do some singing or chanting to flex that throat chakra muscle," she says. If taking a long, hot bath is more your speed, that works perfectly too.
Besides getting yourself right, this new moon could also be used to strengthen your romantic partnerships. Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, calls this new moon a time "to embrace our guilty hedonistic pleasures and love," and "to heal, relax, chill, and make moves in your love life." Stardust says this new moon can make us a little sentimental, so if you're already coupled up, taking a cute trip down memory lane is sure to stir up the butterflies in your stomach.
Another important part of our lives impacted by this new moon: our finances. Taurus is a money sign, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. As such, keep an eye out for financial developments — cash-related decisions to be made or big transactions, for instance. "We may feel more drawn to security and stability," Hale adds. If you feel the urge to throw an extra couple of bucks into your savings account — or just opening a savings account — act on it. You'll be setting you up for all kinds of success.
The potent Taurus energy of this new moon is bringing us plenty of opportunities to build something new. "It’s time to make some solid yet pragmatic plans and to 'break ground' on our next big project," Murphy says. So if you have a wish, don't discount it — even if your plans seem small, this new moon has your back in a really serious way. You never know what your first steps could lead to.