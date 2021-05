Besides being the only person alive satisfied with the way the last episode ended, James likely has too much on his plate to reprise the role of Sidney on Sanditon. In February, HBO announced that British actor had been cast as the lead in the TV adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife along with Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie . The HBO project is still in pre-production and probably won’t hit screens for another year or so, but its timing most likely conflicts with filming for Sandition.