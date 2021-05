The show was obviously a hit, attracting Theo James stans and lovers of historical fiction alike, but after just one season, ITV revealed that it wouldn’t be renewing the series. That announcement was understandably heartbreaking for fans, especially since the final episode of the first season ended on a particularly un-Austen like note — after seven episodes of longing gazes and tender touches, the CharNey ship did not sail. Dissatisfied and disappointed, Sanditon viewers rallied for the show’s comeback at every turn, and their efforts paid off because the show has been belatedly renewed for two more seasons. In the UK, they'll be available to watch first on BritBox, and will air later on ITV.