Jackson Is Officially Leaving Grey’s Anatomy. The Meaning Behind His Exit Is Powerful

Interestingly, Jackson is also leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to focus on “impact” and “moving forward.” Jackson starts “Look Up Child” still reeling from his sudden disillusionment over the influence of his family’s Catherine Fox Foundation in the face of a global pandemic. Jackson goes to his estranged biological father Robert Avery (Eric Roberts) to figure out if he should also turn away from his legacy. The conversation instead convinces Jackson to lean into the power available to him. By the end of the episode, Jackson decides to move to Boston to run the foundation himself. Jackson’s ex-wife April — who is freshly split from her husband Matthew (Justin Bruening) — agrees to move with Jackson to Boston to allow them to continue co-parenting in the same city.