The fashion stylist — who has also worked with Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, and more of fashion’s biggest names — was awarded "Top Stylist of the Year," making him the first Black stylist to take home the title. (Law first made history with the publication in 2017, when he became the first Black stylist on the issue’s cover , though he was ranked 21st that year.) To mark the occasion, Roach decked himself out in gold Valentino Haute Couture for the shoot.