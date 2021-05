Netflix’s Sons Of Sam Looks At The Real Cost Of True Crime Obsession

Since his death, there have been no big breaks in the "Son of Sam" case. Despite hinting that he may have had accomplices, Berkowitz seems uninterested in elaborating on what that means. But this is not to say the case is closed. Some of Terry's friends, known as The Pine Street Irregulars, have continued looking for answers to the questions he dared to ask. There hope is that they will find a piece of evidence that will force the NYPD to take another look at the case.