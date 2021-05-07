Spoilers are ahead. It's time to say goodbye to Shrill, but Aidy Bryant and the rest of the cast certainly aren't making it easy. It's only fitting then that Shrill's season 3 soundtrack — its last — is full of bittersweet love songs that will leave you wanting more.
In Shrill's final season, Annie is going through changes. She's still her big boss Sheila's golden girl, but she's also getting herself canceled over a story about the friendly neighborhood separatist. (Gabe's headline, not hers.) She's exploring the dating world, but realizing how hard it is to give your heart over. But that vulnerability has Annie looking inward and dealing with her own biases. Specifically, when it comes to her weight.
The indie pop songs in this final season seems to mimic Annie's growing pains. There are songs for bad sex (Molly Burch's cover of Ariana Grande's "Needy") and near hookups. (Seriously, press play on Porkboii, who is definitely a new artist to know.) The songs list also includes a lot of Angel Olsen, an artist that has been pulling on Annie's heartstrings since the very first season. There's also a final song from Cat Power that feels like a message to Annie and anyone else looking to move forward with their lives. To hear all the songs from Shrill season 3, keep clicking.