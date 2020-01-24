Is Your Favorite Shrill Couple Endgame After That Season 2 Finale?

“Salon” and “HR” digs into all the ways Ryan doesn’t fit into the person Annie is becoming. Not only does Ryan put Annie’s job at risk in “Salon”, but he is noticeably out of place at Gabe’s (John Cameron Mitchell) party for Portland’s intelligentsia. Towards the end of the event, Ryan calls all of the attendants “pretentious assholes.” Annie counters that she wants to be one of them. In “HR” Ryan loudly details his office sex with Annie during a company-wide meeting, putting her career into further jeopardy. Then Ryan forces Annie to take his pillow so he could feel more at ease in their relationship — despite Annie’s rational desire not to carry around a bedroom item after a sexual misconduct allegation. All Annie asks for in return is a day to cool off from the drama and collect her thoughts.

