That little word, “reality,” should be Annie’s biggest problem in season 2. Although her episode-ending dash from The Awesome’s wealthy home may feel triumphant, it’s also alarming. Annie is now a woman who left her job, imploded her biggest friendships, got into a screaming match with her parents (Julia Sweeney and Daniel Stern), used shadowy internet means to cyberstalk her troll, learned his private address, showed up to his home, and destroyed his very expensive property. As Lindy West, whose 2016 memoir of the same-name inspired Shrill, laughs, “You can’t do that. That’s not good — come on, girl.”