“I’m always wanting girls to be snarkier and shittier. Even from the beginning, I was like, ‘When do we get to have Annie just yelling at everyone?,’” Shrill staff writer Sam Irby jokes to Refinery29. The answer to her question is the Hulu comedy ’s sixth episode, “Troll,” which also serves as the season 1 finale. Annie (Aidy Bryant) tells off BFF Fran (Lolly Adefope) for criticizing her fledgling relationship. She feuds with her terrible boss Gabe (John Cameron Mitchell) to the point of quitting. She even tracks down her hateful internet troll (Beck Bennett) and throws a giant cement planter through his window.