Young Designers Get Ripped Off All The Time. Is There Any Way To Stop It?

As designers in similar situations have found out over the years, there is often little they can do to protect their designs from being replicated by others. According to law firm Morgan Lewis , “trade dress protection” is a tool that allows a company to keep third parties from using a design that could cause confusion in the marketplace, but the item must be “non-functional” in order to qualify. That means that a drawn design, print, or logo that’s distinctive to the brand is protected, but a pair of shorts is not. Similarly, copyrights — exclusive legal rights that grant the originator the power to decide who or what can recreate their copyrighted property — give designers legal protection against copycats only when it comes to design. Zerbo argues that existing copyright laws put fashion designers in a unique predicament: “Clothing is useful in nature, bags are useful in nature, shoes are useful in nature.” They, under the law, do not qualify for copyright protection.