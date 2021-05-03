Young Designers Get Ripped Off All The Time. Is There Any Way To Stop It?

Gluck sent WeWoreWhat a “Cease and Desist Notice” on behalf of The Great Eros on August 10 that called Bernstein’s print an “unauthorised reproduction of [The Great Eros’] famous artwork and trade dress,” claiming its use of the print was copyright infringement. In turn, Bernstein’s lawyers argued in the lawsuit that “no one, including [The Great Eros], owns the concept of silhouettes of the human form.” They then asked the court to declare that the WeWoreWhat design was not copyright infringement, does not constitute unfair competition, doesn’t entitle injunctive relief — when the court can force an entity to stop producing something — and can continue to be sold by WeWoreWhat. Her team also asked the court to award WeWoreWhat with attorney fees and other expenses from the lawsuit. In response, on November 10, the Great Eros filed its own lawsuit. To this day, the two parties remain in dueling lawsuits, but The Great Eros registered its print with the U.S. Copyright Office on October 13. A rep for Bernstein told Refinery29 that they were unable to comment on this timeline due to the ongoing litigation.