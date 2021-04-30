Why Won’t The U.S. Lift COVID Vaccine Patents To Help Other Countries?

But this is only the bare minimum of what wealthy countries, including the U.S., can do to support India and other countries that are falling behind. Many — if not all — of these countries are refusing to lift vaccination patents and other intellectual property protections, preventing developing countries from mass-producing generic versions of the current vaccinations, which could save hundreds of thousands of lives. If those patents were lifted, other countries could duplicate ingredients in the existing COVID vaccines to mass-produce more doses.