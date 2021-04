Why Won’t The U.S. Lift COVID Vaccine Patents To Help Other Countries?

While world leaders and billionaires who are lucky enough to live in some of the richest countries on the planet continue to debate whether or not protecting intellectual property is more important than getting life-saving care to those who need it, a reported 3,285 people died of COVID-19 in India on Tuesday. A reported 3,647 people died on Wednesday. As many as 3,501 died on Thursday. Many of those people were likely never even given the option to get vaccinated — and they should have been.