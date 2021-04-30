Another Student Died While Pledging A Frat. Will Colleges Finally Take Hazing Seriously?

Krinn, who took Foltz home and left him alone, is the only student or former student to be charged with first-degree manslaughter as he was "more directly involved in the incident." He is also charged with felony assault. If found guilty, Krinn faces upwards of 19 years in prison for both crimes. The seven additional defendants face a slew of charges, ranging from third-degree felony manslaughter to obstructing justice, all of which carry a maximum of three years in prison. Currently, none of the eight defendants have been detained but have, instead, received a summons to appear in court on May 19.