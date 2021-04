There’s A Petition Asking Jill Biden To Un-Melania The Rose Garden

Like the rest of our country, the White House Rose Garden was left damaged by the Trump administration . In order to “fulfill the dynamic needs of the modern presidency,” according to CNN , former First Lady Melania Trump renovated the historic garden in summer 2020. As a result of those changes, which resulted in a bleak and cold space that lacked any semblance of joy, chaos ensued. (Not actually, but people tweeted a lot about how bad it looked.) Now, 42,000 people — and counting — are calling on Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to restore the garden to its original state. Or, if you will, un-Melania the thing.