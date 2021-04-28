It Looks Like Timothée Chalamet Dyed His Hair Blonde For His Cannibal Movie

Timothée Chalamet's curly chestnut locks are nearly as famous as the actor himself — whether they're blowing in the Italian countryside breeze in Call Me By Your Name, or sitting contemplatively atop Laurie's head in Little Women. But according to fans, this might be the last time we see them for a while.
Apparently, people think that Chalamet is in the process of bleaching his hair blonde for his new movie with Luca Guadagnino, the forthcoming cannibal love story, Bones & All. In all of the fan and paparazzi pictures taken in the last few weeks of the actor, he's been wearing a baseball cap covered with a hood. And a few claim they have even spotted the actor's hair firsthand.
On April 12, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi posted tips from followers who alleged that his hair was being dyed blonde for the film. Someone added they had seem him at a hotel in Palm Springs, where the film is being shot, with hair that “looks like it’s transitioning from dark to blonde” that for the time being has “very interesting reddish tint.” His Bones & All co-star Taylor Russell also currently has reddish-looking hair, which she sported in a recent shoot with Vogue.
Taylor Russell star of Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age horror 'Bones & All' for Vogue Magazine pic.twitter.com/WtjC83EWJf— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021
The alleged smoking gun is a TikTok user, who uploaded a video saying she ran into the actor at a Whole Foods in Palm Springs. She asked if she could get a selfie with him, and claimed that because Chalamet denied her request because he "cannot take a picture right now." "I’m supposed to be hiding my hair,” he allegedly said.
She also claimed that his hair was "orangey reddish."
so this girl met timothée chalamet and ...she confirmed that HIS HAIR IS ORANGEY REDDISH pic.twitter.com/6s7novTwzp— musetta - timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) April 24, 2021
Since red and orange pigments are often the most dominant undertones in dark hair, it can often look orange during the arduous bleaching process. But whether he (and Russell, for that matter), stop at a very dirty or go fully bleached remains to be seen.
It could just be a rumor, but just in case, it might be time to prepare your goodbyes to the locks you once knew.