The Fiery, Artsy Ending Of Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen, Explained

With his parents in town to care for George and Frannie while he pretends to mourn Catherine’s death, the former is startled when his mother delivers a message left by Justine, whom he thought was surely close to death. The words (“Hi George, Remember me? I remember everything.”) send George into a tailspin. As he showers and shaves, he hears voices — his own? A spirit’s? — urging him to trust his impulses. These lead him to Connecticut, where his boat “Lost Horizon” (inherited from his dead cousin, from whom he also stole the art he passes off as his own) is moored. After paying off a disgruntled dock warden, he sets off, even as a storm starts to rumble above. Meanwhile, Sheriff Laughton (Michael O’Keefe) meets with Justine, who will presumably reveal what she knows. That won’t make much difference in the physical world at this point, but as one of the town’s Swedenborg devotees once told Catherine: ““Goodness always triumphs. Always. If not in this world, then in the next.”