The Fiery, Artsy Ending Of Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen, Explained

In Things Heard & Seen, this connection manifests through the spirit of Ella Vayle, the previous resident of the house who was violently murdered by her abusive husband. (Her surviving children even show up to work for Catherine and George, further cementing the connection.) Likewise, as the film progresses, we — and Catherine — start to realise that George is not quite the man he appears to be. He’s a fraud in almost every way, from his academic credentials down to the paintings he proudly displays in his office. While Catherine gleans peace and inspiration from the souls in her house , they bring out George’s worst impulses, which eventually leads him to commit two murders. When Floyd realises that George forged the letter of recommendation that secured his teaching position, the latter proposes a boat trip to clear the air. Only George returns. Meanwhile, Catherine, who throughout the film has progressively grown wary of the man she shares her life with, finally decides to leave him. He catches her on the way out, drugs her, and then brutally slays her with an axe, all while staging it to appear like a break-in gone wrong.