For the occasion, Turner paired the baggy jeans with another ‘00s signature in the form of a navy blue going-out top that featured a sexy low-cut cowl neck. As if to add to the Y2K look, the Game of Thrones star also wore a long, gold necklace that dipped into her cleavage, purple eyeshadow, glitter nails, and a candy ring. In other words, her look was pulled straight from the pages of a 2003 copy of Elle Girl — in the best way possible. But while colorful rings and going-out tops feel just as at home in 2021 as they did in the aughts, low-rise jeans — a ‘00s trend that many who lived through the style’s heyday have sworn off — are harder for some people to get on board with.