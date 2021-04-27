People Are Already Booking Their Tickets To Europe — But Should They?

Keyes says that this announcement was also important due to the fact that there hadn't been any real guidance or comment from the E.U. about travel yet. "A lot of countries started to jump the gun because they didn't know whether or not the E.U. was going to allow international travel this summer, which is why you saw places like Greece reopen early. Even France the weekend before said that they intend to open as soon as May for international travelers," he says. "The E.U. has recognized that they can't go slowly on this, they need to hurry up and give folks some guidance on what's coming down the pipe."