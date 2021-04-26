Even in the pandemic, the Oscars remain one of the most significant events where Hollywood's elite brings their Sunday best. Regina King is no stranger to stunning on the red carpet, but her look at this year's Academy Awards was one for the books. The actress, who has been serving looks virtually all season long, made it to multiple best-dressed lists with her statement butterfly sleeve gown.
King, who has been rocking a variety of protective styles for award shows this year, opted for a razor-sharp bob chopped by Larry Sims. King's makeup artist Latrice Johnson created a deep gray smokey eye using Clinique products to coordinate with the tones of her metallic gown.
Fans of King's Oscars glam took to social media to praise the star, and some were even inspired to copy her hair. "It's so stunning and sharp," one Twitter user — who knows a good bob when they see one — wrote. If you've been debating a dramatic pandemic haircut, King's Oscars look might be the push you didn't know you needed.
Regina King is killing it—the dress, the hair, the makeup, everything. #Oscars— Dr. Sara Webb-Sunderhaus (@webbsusa) April 26, 2021
My head is too enormous for it and I haven’t had straight hair in a decade but I need Regina King’s bob— Malice Walker (@humblecore) April 26, 2021
EVERYTHINGGGGGGGG about Regina King's vibe is PERFECTION. The fit! The color! The hair! The styling! We don't deserve her. #Oscars— KT Lindemann (@KTLindemannMN) April 25, 2021