Regina King’s Razor-Sharp Bob Kicked The Oscars Off In Style

aimee simeon
Even in the pandemic, the Oscars remain one of the most significant events where Hollywood's elite brings their Sunday best. Regina King is no stranger to stunning on the red carpet, but her look at this year's Academy Awards was one for the books. The actress, who has been serving looks virtually all season long, made it to multiple best-dressed lists with her statement butterfly sleeve gown.
King, who has been rocking a variety of protective styles for award shows this year, opted for a razor-sharp bob chopped by Larry Sims. King's makeup artist Latrice Johnson created a deep gray smokey eye using Clinique products to coordinate with the tones of her metallic gown.
Fans of King's Oscars glam took to social media to praise the star, and some were even inspired to copy her hair. "It's so stunning and sharp," one Twitter user — who knows a good bob when they see one — wrote. If you've been debating a dramatic pandemic haircut, King's Oscars look might be the push you didn't know you needed.

