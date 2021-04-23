Cassie Randolph Finally Responds To Colton Underwood’s Big Announcement (Kind Of)

Colton Underwood made headlines when he sat down with Robin Roberts for a candid conversation, revealing that after a long personal struggle, he is ready to tell the world he is gay. The Good Morning America interview was news to all of Bachelor Nation, but specifically to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Now that the dust has settled from the interview, Randolph has something to say — sort of.
During the April 14 GMA special interview with the former Bachelor, Underwood told Roberts that he had been questioning his sexuality since he was a child but struggled to figure out who he was because of societal expectations. While he was on The Bachelor, he fell in love with Randolph, but their subsequent breakup and the drama that followed helped him reach that important revelation about his identity.
Unfortunately, Randolph learned the news about her ex-boyfriend at the same time the rest of the world did, and sources shared that the Bachelor alum was having a hard time processing the information. More than a week later, however, Randolph is addressing the GMA interview for the very first time. In a new video shared to her YouTube channel, Randolph talked very briefly about the conversation before giving her subscribers a tour of her new home.
“Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you so much for all of the kind comments and messages from you guys,” she said. “Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now.”
“There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward," Randolph continued. "If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”
Even though Randolph is opting out of talking publicly about her breakup with Underwood, it will likely be a topic of discussion going forward on one of the world's biggest platforms: Netflix. Now that Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality series on the streamer, it wouldn't be a reach to assume that this isn't the last we've heard about the Bachelor relationship.