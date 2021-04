So, Do We Have Herd Immunity Yet?

"When you get below 90% of the population vaccinated with measles, you start seeing the breakthrough against the herd immunity — people starting to get infected like we saw in the upper New York State and in New York City with the Orthodox Jewish group when we had a measles outbreak,” Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash back in March . "So I made a calculation that COVID-19/SARS CoV-2 is not as nearly as transmissible as measles — measles is the most transmissible infection you can imagine. So I would imagine that you would need something a little bit less than the 90%. That's where I got to the 85. But I think we all have to be honest and humble: nobody really knows for sure, but I think 70 to 85% for herd immunity for COVID-19 is a reasonable estimate, and in fact, most of my epidemiology colleagues agree with me."