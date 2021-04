Chrissy Teigen Is Done Silencing Herself, Returns To Twitter

The 35-year-old was one of Twitter’s most famous users over the last decade (she was even one of the very few to be followed by President Biden earlier this year). She gained attention for openly talking about politics and criticizing the former President ( famously calling Trump a “pussy ass bitch”), as well as sharing her and her husband John Legend’s pain after losing a child due to pregnancy complications in October 2020. While her unapologetic nature earned her much praise, it also led to a lot of negativity. As a result of the backlash, she had taken a few Twitter breaks over the years, but had never left completely.